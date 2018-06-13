YEREVAN. – Armenian Army Chief Artak Davtyan believed it is unnecessary to comment on the mobilization of Azerbaijani forces.

According to him, there are no significant changes in the situation. Artsakh Army periodically briefs on the situation, said Davtyan adding that there is no cause for concern now.

According to him, the situation is under control.

“We take decisions in accordance with the development of the situation,” Armenian Army Chief added.

Asked about the situation in the direction of Nakhchivan, Davtyan said the situation is under control there as well.