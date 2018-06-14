Armenia has donated to Victory Museum, in Moscow, the bust of Armenian military commander, Marshal Hamazasp Babadzhanian; this continues the series of events of eternalizing the memories of prominent Armenian military commanders who stood out at the Great Patriotic War, during World War II.

In the past, the bust of Marshal Ivan (Hovhannes) Bagramyan also was donated to Victory Museum.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday attended this event and stressed its importance. In his words, the donating of these busts to the aforementioned museum attests to the fact that Armenian and Russian peoples not only pay tribute to the feats of their military commanders, but also pass on their memory from generation to generation.

“Today’s event is a tribute to our heroes and our dear veterans, as well as the symbol of the unbroken Armenian-Russian friendship, mutual assistance, and solidarity,” Pashinyan noted, in particular.

Also, he stressed that Armenia has always been proud of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, and which, as per the PM, remains one of the main benchmarks of the heroic past.