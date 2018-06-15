YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and US Ambassador Richard Mills on Thursday discussed Armenia’s competitiveness in terms of signing a new agreement for the US Millennium Challenge Corporation program, and the American diplomat promised to address this matter in the near future.

According to the deputy PM’s office, the US ambassador also noted that they stand ready to assist in the new Armenian government’s reforms, and that the improvement of Armenia’s business and investment climate will help attract more American companies, which already see the existing potential in the country.

The interlocutors conferred on bilateral cooperation.

In addition, Avinyan assured that the new Armenian government will conduct impartial studies to find out the overall situation in Armenia’s mining industry and its compliance with national and international standards.