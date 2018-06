YEREVAN. – As of Friday, June 15, 2018, a total of 67.294 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables were exported from Armenia; this indicator was 33,819 tons in the same period last year.

Armenian NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned from the information and public relations department of the Ministry of Agriculture.

These fresh fruits and vegetables were exported primarily to Russia, and the rest—to Georgia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran, Belgium, and Romania.