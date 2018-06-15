YEREVAN.- The construction of a Chinese school in Yerevan is underway, and over 200 new ambulances will be provided to Armenia this autumn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong said during the meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Friday.
The PM highlighted the continuous development of Armenian-Chinese cooperation and emphasized that the Armenian Government has many expectations and plans in that direction. Pashinyan thanked the Chinese side for the financial and technical support to Armenia.
Tian Erlong noted that China is also ready to make efforts to expand, deepen and raise to a new level the bilateral cooperation in all the directions, including political and economic. The Chinese Ambassador added that the integration processes in Eurasia give a good opportunity to foster economic partnership and noted that it’s necessary to continue the intensive works in that direction, including in the sidelines of “One belt, one road” initiative”.
The Ambassador added that during the current year 41% rise in trade turnover has already been recorded and assesses promising the development of relations in the spheres of industry, agriculture, infrastructure development, tourism, IT and other spheres.