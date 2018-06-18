YEREVAN. – Armenian-Ukrainian relations date back to the 11th century, we have a very big community there, adviser to Armenian PM Arsen Kharatyan told reporters.

“We have business ties and intellectual cooperation. Armenia considers it important to develop relations. We hope that Ukraine will appoint an ambassador finally, and this will help us much,” Kharatyan said, adding that the Ukrainian side has to understand whether they want to develop relations or not.

Asked about “negative influence” of Russia, Arsen Kharatyan noted that when they say about the harmfulness of the Eurasian Union membership, it is necessary to look at specific figures, as they point to a different situation.

“Russia is number one trade partner, while Ukraine does not even have an ambassador,” PM’s adviser said and called to stop linking bilateral relations to the ties with the third countries.