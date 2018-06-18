YEREVAN. – Both the Armenian side and international partners are tired of dismissing Azerbaijani media’s disinformation, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said during the Monday briefing.

Asked about anti-Armenian statements allegedly made by Israeli minister Tzachi Hanegbi, Balayan assured that they had contacted the Israeli side and had received assurances on high level that this could have never been said.

“This is a '11 hectares style' report,” Balayan said hinting at the disinformation alleging that the Azerbaijani side seized the territory in the direction of Nakhchivan.

Asked about Artsakh's participation in the negotiation process, Balayan noted that he cannot add anything to the already announced official statements.

“Our priority is the security of Artsakh,” Balayan said.