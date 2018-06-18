YEREVAN.- One of priorities of the government of Armenia consists in consecutive development of democratic institutes. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.
According to the press service of the Prime Minister, Pashinyan presented political processes in the country. In this context, he stressed the fight against corruption, the protection of human rights, the fight against monopolies, and introduced the reform programs.
The prime minister mentioned his remarks on holding extraordinary parliamentary elections and changes in the Election Code, stressing that they are aimed at organizing of elections in the spirit of democracy, freely and fairly.