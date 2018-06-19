In the year past, more than 7,000 Armenian citizens petitioned to European Union (EU) countries with a request for being granted refugee status.
The aforementioned is noted in the European Asylum Support Office’s 2017 report on the situation of asylum in the EU.
As per this report, a total of 7,750 Armenian citizens had applied for refugee status last year. In 2016, however, 8,565 Armenian citizens had petitioned for such request.
Moreover, a total of 3,425 Armenian citizens were denied this request at the second or last instance; and 61 percent of these rejections were by Germany.