YEREVAN. – Relations between Armenia and the UAE will not change, despite the change in power, as we cooperate with the Armenian people and society, the UAE ambassador to Armenia Jassim Mohammed Al Qasimi told reporters on Thursday.
According to him, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of relations between UAE and Armenia.
“We have recently received a congratulation from the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the new Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of relations,” he said, adding that the relations are developing and the changes in Armenia concern only the Armenian people and are internal political matter of the country. The ambassador highlighted the excellent relations between the countries.
“Relations between our countries are constantly developing. Visits from both sides continue. We are very interested in the Francophonie summit which will be held in October. We chose this summit to declare that the UAE wants to become a permanent member of the Francophonie,” the ambassador said.
The diplomat noted that humanitarian contacts are developing between the countries. Thus, earlier this year, a delegation of Armenian students visited the UAE, where the best students of Armenian universities held meetings with the local students, as well as with the country's officials.