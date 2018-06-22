Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday attended and addressed at the 10th Eastern Partnership (EaP) Informal Ministerial Dialogue, in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk.

In his remarks at the event, Mnatsakanyan underscored the engagement within the EaP and stressed that it continues to be an important platform for advancing the spirit of cooperation.

“We [Armenia] will continue to insist on advancing such spirit in our relations and to work towards building trust and mutual respect amongst partner countries,” he added, in particular. “The 2017 Brussels summit empowered us with 20 deliverables by 2020 at the core of which is the promotion of regional coherence, co-operation and dialogue between the EU and the Eastern Neighbours and among the partners themselves. Armenia reiterates its commitment to advance this agenda.”

Also, the FM highlighted the EU’s continued assistance to the ongoing reforms in Armenia, and he lauded the Armenian civil society’s consistent engagement in the EaP agenda issues.

In connection with first Armenia-EU Partnership Council that was convened on Thursday in Brussels—and following the activation of the provisional application of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement—FM Mnatsakanyan said this event was “an important opportunity to take stock of the present phase of our partnership and sketch out the priorities for the way ahead.”

Touching upon recent developments in Armenia, the FM reiterated “the unwavering and strong commitment of the new government led by the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resolutely deliver on the clear mandate of the people of Armenia and to consolidate the rule of law democratic principles, fight against corruption, the protection and the promotion of the rights of the Armenian people to secure fairness and equal opportunities for all in economic social and other activities.”

Speaking about the foreign policy priorities of Armenia’s new government, Mnatsakanyan noted that the country “pursues continuity, predictability and reinforced engagement with all its friends and partners on the basis of sovereign equality and in consolidation of our efforts to promote the interests of Armenia and advance mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership.”

In conclusion, the FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that, “Armenia is willing and ready to assume greater ownership and engagement with the EU, its member states and partner countries towards transforming our common area into a secure, stable and prosperous neighbourhood.”