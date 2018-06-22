The EU and the European Commission are not interested in making money on visa issuances, said European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn in Minsk referring to the EU decision to increase the visa fee to €80.

The EU's goal is to ensure the rapid issuance of visas, but it does not intend to make money on this, BelaPan reported quoting Hahn.

Earlier, the ambassadors of the EU member states approved the mandate of the European Commission to start talks with the European Parliament on introducing amendments to the Visa Code as well as to increase the visa fee up to €80.

The fee increase will not affect those countries that has signed visas facilitation agreements with the EU.