It is important that the partner countries refrain from steps that could contribute to an arms race in the region that undermines the normal work of the negotiating format to resolve the Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister said during a meeting with his Belarus counterpart Vladimir Makei.
Belarus minister once again congratulated Mnatsakanyan on his appointment to the post of Armenian Foreign Minister, and attached importance to the first official contact, expressing confidence that Armenia-Belarus relations will continue to expand and deepen in the spirit of partnership.
The parties stressed the need to fully use the potential in bilateral relations and outlined the forthcoming steps.
The Armenian Foreign Minister thanked his Belarusian counterpart for organizing an informal ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership member countries in Minsk. Mnatsakanyan stressed that cooperation in this format complements the partnership relations between Armenia and Belarus, both in bilateral format, and in the formats of the Eurasian Union and CSTO.
Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mnatsakanyan stressed that the atmosphere contributing to peace is of key importance for the effectiveness of the negotiation process. In this context, the Armenian FM stressed that the partner countries should refrain from steps that could threaten this atmosphere, promote the regional arms race and disrupt the normal process of the format of negotiations.
The sides also touched upon a wide range of issues of the Armenian-Belarusian agenda and exchanged views on topical regional and international issues.