YEREVAN. – It is naive to assume that the misused state funds disclosed by the National Security Service can help in paying off Armenia’s national debt, First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.
During Azatutyun radio station’s Facebook conference, Mirzoyan said he is not in charge with economic policy, but with the fight against corruption, reforms and the work between state agencies.
He emphasized that it is naive to assume that the national debt can be paid off, but added that “justice will definitely be restored to some extent”.
Deputy PM found it difficult to answer the question about an amount returned to the budget as a result of the disclosures.