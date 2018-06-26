News
Armenia MP speaks to US lawmaker over Bell 412 helicopters purchased by Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Vice chairperson Arpine Hovhannisyan of the National Assembly of Armenia has spoken with co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Caucus and member of the Congressional Caucus Tulsi Gabbard about the US-made Bell 412 helicopters which Azerbaijan has acquired, and Gabbard assured that she will look into this matter.

“[(…)] I spoke with Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (who is a former military), I was assured that the letter [of mine] had reached the addressee, I presented the discourse of public discussions, as well as the main axis—after sending the letter—of the existing reactions and comments, including viewpoints circulating among Azerbaijani expert circles,” Hovhannisyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook. “My [American] colleague assured [me] that she will thoroughly investigate the matter, deal with it, and then provide additional information.”

Azerbaijan Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov had stated that super-modern systems, including US-made Bell 412 helicopters, would be displayed during Tuesday’s military parade in Azerbaijan.

To note, the US, as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, has no right to sell weapons and ammunition to the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

Armenian MP addresses US lawmakers over reports about Bell 412 helicopters purchased by Baku
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
