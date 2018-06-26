Armenia FM says Azerbaijan president’s belligerent statements are preposterous

Settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict can be achieved exclusively through peaceful negotiations within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday noted about the aforesaid on his Twitter account.

War mongering and saber rattling are irrelevant, deplorable if not preposterous,” he added. “Inconsistency of language for internal consumption and at negotiations doesn’t work. Need a more responsible and sensible negotiating party across the table.”

At Tuesday military parade devoted to the centennial of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev stated that, “The adversary must understand: there is no military or strategic object which the Azerbaijani army will not be able to destroy.”

In his words, “Armenia can’t and will not be able to compete with us [Azerbaijan]; we have military and economic potential.”