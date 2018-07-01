PM: Armenian armed forces have to be ready for any scenario

YEREVAN. – Armenian Armed Forces have to be ready for any scenario, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters.
“We have already spoken about mobilization on the border, the statements released by Azerbaijan say massive drills will take place. I think our armed forces have to be ready for any scenario, and I gave such an order,” he said.
The Artsakh Defense Army has been recently posting videos, according to which Azerbaijan is mobilizing troops and military equipment on the border.
Earlier Azerbaijani media reported about massive drills with the participation of up to 20,000 personnel, tanks, aviation, armored vehicles and other equipment.
