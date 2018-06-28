News
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan was obligated to notify about military exercises at least 42 days in advance
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan was obligated to notify about military exercises at least 42 days in advance
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan announced about conducting large-scale military exercises in July. But under Part 5 of the OSCE Vienna Document, Azerbaijan was obligated to notify about these exercises at least 42 days in advance; but this was not done. 

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, Azerbaijan’s holding of these maneuvers in violation of OSCE commitments is an ongoing trend, and it has a negative impact on regional military transparency and predictability.

“The Armenian side consistently raises—at the OSCE platform—the problem of Azerbaijan’s violation of the arms control regimen and of the OSCE confidence and security enhancement measures, stressing that such irresponsible steps threaten the security and peace of the OSCE region,” Balayan stressed.

Azerbaijan on Thursday announced that the aforesaid military exercises will be conducted from July 2 to 6.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
