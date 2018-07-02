Armenian MP: No obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement

YEREVAN. – There are no obstacles to ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as far as I know, Armenian MP Armen Ashotyan said.

“We had no obstacles before the change of power, and after it as a result of the transformation the process of ratification can receive an additional impetus on the political agenda,” Ashotyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly ,told reporters.

He also recalled that, in addition to the Baltic countries, the Armenia-EU agreement has already been ratified by the parliaments of Poland, Luxembourg, Romania and Bulgaria.