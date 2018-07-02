News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Armenian MP: No obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement
Armenian MP: No obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – There are no obstacles to ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as far as I know, Armenian MP Armen Ashotyan said.

“We had no obstacles before the change of power, and after it as a result of the transformation the process of ratification can receive an additional impetus on the political agenda,” Ashotyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly ,told reporters.

He also recalled that, in addition to the Baltic countries, the Armenia-EU agreement has already been ratified by the parliaments of Poland, Luxembourg, Romania and Bulgaria.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia delegation to Euronest PA: We proposed to simultaneously carry out visa liberalization and readmission dialogue
Our EU partners say to us [that] the previous visa facilitation and readmission agreement has not yet been fully implemented...
 Switalski: Armenian PM will be warmly welcomed in EU
Switalski said he cannot disclose the details…
European Parliament to consider documents on Armenia-EU relations
Earlier the documents were approved by foreign affairs committee ...
 Emmanuel Macron receives PMs of Czech Republic and Slovakia
Macron called on Europe to find a way back to “unity” despite the migrant crisis...
 Merkel gets 14 EU country’s support on refugee issue
The German chancellor plans to place in special centers the asylum-seekers whose EU-entry country is not Germany...
 Germany, Greece and Spain reach agreement on migrants
Bilateral agreements had been reached by Greece and Spain to handle migrants who make their way north from southern Europe to Germany...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news