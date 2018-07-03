News
Victim of scandalous beating points to Tsarukyan
Victim of scandalous beating points to Tsarukyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The victim of a scandalous beating pointed to Prosperous Armenia Party leader and tycoon MP Gagik Tsarukyan.

A 50-year-old man turned to police and said he was beaten in the administrative building of the National Olympic Committee. Traces of blood were found at the scene.

The man claims that the first to slap him was Gagik Tsarukyan, later he was beaten by the head of Tsarukyan’s security Eduard Babayan. The Minister of Emergency Situations  Hrachya Rostomyan and deputy chairman of the National Olympic Committee Derenik Gabrielyan were present.

Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is detained
