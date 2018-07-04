News
Armenia endeavors to attract American tourists
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Those in charge of tourism development in Armenia have told the Voice of America Armenian Service that the current 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C., and which is devoted to Armenia, is a good opportunity also for introducing the country to potential tourists.

As per executive director Ara Khzmalyan of the Tourism Development Fund of Armenia, the important thing is that this festival as well as the growth of interest towards Armenia ever since the “velvet revolution” in the country are correctly used toward tourism development in Armenia.

And chairperson Hripsime Grigoryan of the State Tourism Committee of Armenia has presented this new Armenia in the US. In Grigoryan’s words, her talks in the US have showed that there still is a considerable need to inform foreigners about Armenia, especially since today’s Armenia can be an appealing and safe destination for tourism.
