News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 05
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
UK couple poisoned by novichok, police say
UK couple poisoned by novichok, police say
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The couple, who was found unconscious in Amesbury—which is nearby Salisbury—England, were poisoned by the nerve agent novichok, reported the Wiltshire county police.

Novichok is the same military grade poison that nearly killed former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, four months ago in Salisbury. 

On June 30, Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, were found unconscious in a house.

The substance, by which they were poisoned, was examined in a UK government chemical laboratory, and it was concluded that this substance was the same nerve agent that had contaminated Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news