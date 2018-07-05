UK couple poisoned by novichok, police say

The couple, who was found unconscious in Amesbury—which is nearby Salisbury—England, were poisoned by the nerve agent novichok, reported the Wiltshire county police.
Novichok is the same military grade poison that nearly killed former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, four months ago in Salisbury.
On June 30, Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, were found unconscious in a house.
The substance, by which they were poisoned, was examined in a UK government chemical laboratory, and it was concluded that this substance was the same nerve agent that had contaminated Sergei and Yulia Skripal.