Armenia Premier: Government shall not rule the judiciary

The executive [branch of power] shall not govern the judicial power; this is our principle.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday noted the aforesaid at his public assembly with the residents of Goris town, in Syunik Province. He said this while responding to a woman who was complaining about her court case into a domestic dispute.

“The judges who will make an unlawful decision—by bribe, or other means—shall be punished,” Pashinyan said. “The government can’t enter into your domestic dispute; the only option is to resolve the matter in court.”