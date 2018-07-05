News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 05
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Armenia Premier: Government shall not rule the judiciary
Armenia Premier: Government shall not rule the judiciary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The executive [branch of power] shall not govern the judicial power; this is our principle.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday noted the aforesaid at his public assembly with the residents of Goris town, in Syunik Province. He said this while responding to a woman who was complaining about her court case into a domestic dispute.

“The judges who will make an unlawful decision—by bribe, or other means—shall be punished,” Pashinyan said. “The government can’t enter into your domestic dispute; the only option is to resolve the matter in court.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Premier: Process of establishing lawfulness in Armenia is unstoppable
Our objective is to restore the damage caused to the state…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Charity should be aimed at development
As per the PM, charity should not be aimed at conservation…
 Armenia PM: Part of money received from corruption discoveries will be directed to communities
At least 10 billion drams (approx. $US20,800,000)…
 Pashinyan: Armenia shall not have universities that distribute “paper”
As per the PM, there are universities in the country that have a problem in terms of the quality of education they offer…
 Pashinyan: There no longer are and will not be “untouchables” in Armenia
But the PM noted that all this is possible thanks to the people’s support…
 Armenia PM: We have 4,000 vacancies in technology sector
We need a large number of engineers…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news