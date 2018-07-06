News
Nikol Pashinyan meets with CIS’s Sergei Lebedev
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on Friday with Sergei Lebedev, president of the CIS executive committee and executive secretary.

At the meeting the PM attached importance to further development of cooperation in various fields between CIS member countries and mentioned that the Armenian government is ready to continue active cooperate within the CIS, the government’s press service said.

The Armenian PM welcomed the initiative on declaring Goris as the CIS cultural capital and expressed certainty that the upcoming events will contribute to expanding and deepening of cultural ties between CIS states.

Lebedev highly valued Armenia’s involvement in the organization’s activities and efficient cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
