Karabakh Foreign Minister meets Armenian Justice Minister
Karabakh Foreign Minister meets Armenian Justice Minister
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Karabakh Foreign Minister Masis Mailyan met Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan, the press service of the Karabakh MFA reported.

During the meeting the sides discussed prospects for inter-ministerial cooperation in issues of representation and protection of the interests of Artsakh citizens in specialized international organizations. In this context, Masis Mailyan and Artak Zeynalyan touched upon the current cases at the European Court of Human Rights.

The ministers also exchanged views on the development of the legal framework in the relations between Artsakh and Armenia.
