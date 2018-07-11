News
Artsakh president meets with Armenia's energy minister
Artsakh president meets with Armenia's energy minister
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics

STEPANAKERT. – President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Grigoryan.

The meeting attended by Artsakh Republic minister of economy and industrial infrastructures Levon Grigoryan, addressed issues related to expanding and deepening ties between corresponding structures of Artsakh and Armenia.

An enlarged consultation was held thereafter to discuss issues pertaining to the implementation of a range of strategic programs in the energy sector of Artsakh.

Artsakh Republic state minister Grigori Martirosyan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic President - President’s representative at large Arayik Harutyunyan and other officials participated in the consultation.
