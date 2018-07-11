News
News
Deputy FM: Armenian PM is invited to Iran, timetable to be clear soon
Deputy FM: Armenian PM is invited to Iran, timetable to be clear soon
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia is ready for cooperation in all directions, Armenian deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters Wednesday answering the question of whether Armenia is moving towards Europe or Russia.

 “Armenia doesn’t move anywhere, it is in its place”, he says adding that Armenia is ready for cooperation including with Europe the proof of which is CEPA agreement and the ongoing process. Kocharyan emphasized that Armenia’s foreign policy priorities will be pro-Armenian.

“Each state pursues its own interests and builds relations with other states on the basis of mutual benefits. No need to expect more interest from any country than there already is. In this sense Armenia’s foreign policy is neither pro-Russian, nor pro-European, it is pro-Armenian”, he said.

The official added that Armenian side is ready to deepen relations in all directions.

 “No wonder why the first visit of PM was to Georgia. It is very important for us to deepen relations with Georgia.  Armenian PM was invited to Iran, and it has been recently announced. The timetable will be clear soon. No wonder one of the first visits was to Russia. Although it was multilateral, but there were meetings”, he emphasized.

Kocharyan thinks the attention towards Armenia is natural both during and after the revolution. He says it has increased in all directions judging from the media of both Europe, Russia and USA.
