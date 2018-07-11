Pashinyan meets with Macron in Brussels (PHOTOS)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on Wednesday with President of France Emmanuel Macron in the NATO headquarters.
The meeting lasted about half an hour. The sides discussed issues of interest to Armenia and France.
At the beginning of the meeting, the French President congratulated the Prime Minister of Armenia on the Velvet revolution.
In his turn the Armenian PM congratulated Emmanuel Macron on the victory of the French football team which passed to the final of the World Cup 2018.
After the meeting with Macron, the Armenian PM will meet with Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in the European Commission.