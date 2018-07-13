News
Armenia deputy PM, Russia minister of transport discuss issues relating to Upper Lars checkpoint
Armenia deputy PM, Russia minister of transport discuss issues relating to Upper Lars checkpoint
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Deputy prime minister of Armenia, co-chair of the Armenian side of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation, Mher Grigoryan met with Russia’s minister of transport, co-chair of the commission of the Russian side, Yevgeny Ditrikh, on the sidelines of his working visit to Moscow on July 13, the Armenian Embassy in Russia reported.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan.

During the meeting the officials discussed the agenda issues of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission, as well as a number of topics of bilateral interest. They specifically touched upon the issues relating to the Upper Lars border checkpoint.
This text available in   Հայերեն
