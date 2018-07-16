Armenia PM on border situation: Politico-military situation is quite tense

The politico-military situation is quite tense, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated at his Facebook livestream on Sunday evening.

But he informed that ever since his becoming PM—in May, there were solely three or four cases that the ceasefire violations—by Azerbaijan—were numerous.

“And you see aggressive statements from Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan added. “My order to the [Armenian] Armed Forces is as follows that we need to be extremely alert and be ready for any provocation.”

The PM noted that there was an Azerbaijani military buildup along the line of contact.

“We also have some destructive actions by Azerbaijan, in the direction of Nakhichevan,” he added. “In all these situations, we need to defend our interests in solid manner.”

In Pashinyan’s words, by analyzing Azerbaijan’s actions, he has come to realize that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has domestic political issues.

“It seems he has fears and concerns that the people of Azerbaijan could be inspired by the democratic processes in Armenia, and political processes [could] start there [in Azerbaijan] too,” the Armenian PM said. “That’s why I say that any aggressive action of Azerbaijan is directed not solely at Armenia, but also at democracy.”

The Premier stated that the Armenian side needed to be ready to defend itself and, also, to counterattack at any time.

“Today the Armenian people—in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], the diaspora and Armenia—are consolidated more than ever, and that’s the most important factor of our strength, combat-readiness,” Pashinyan said, in particular.

The Armenian PM stressed that Azerbaijan was behaving aggressively.

“On the other hand, this situation should not be overestimated or underestimated,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “Each and every Armenian living in any part of the world shall be ready to leave everything aside and engage in the defense of the homeland; this is my key message.”

