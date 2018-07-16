China files suit in WTO following US intention to introduce new duties

China initiated proceedings in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in connection with the US plans to introduce new duties on Chinese goods, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.
Washington announced its intention to impose additional restrictions of 10% on goods from China with an annual supply of $ 200 billion. Beijing called it unacceptable and promised to immediately apply to the WTO.
In the middle of June, the US imposed a 25% duties on Chinese goods. The new fees will affect the import of Chinese goods, which contain industrially significant technologies, worth $ 50 billion.
China in turn immediately announced it would impose a 25 percent import duties on 659 US goods worth $ 50 billion. The customs duty will begin to operate partially as from July 6.