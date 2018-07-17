News
EU begins screening Macedonia, Albania for mid-2019 accession talks
The European Union began screening the readiness of Balkan neighbours Macedonia and Albania on Tuesday to start negotiations by June next year on joining the EU, Reuters reported.

Johannes Hahn, the EU’s Enlargement Commissioner, told reporters in the Macedonian capital Skopje he was happy “to announce today the official launch of the screening process with your country”.

Hahn explained the screening would allow Macedonia and neighbouring Albania to become familiar with EU legal norms and the EU to gauge their preparedness to comply with them, especially the chapters on rule of law.
