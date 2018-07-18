Too early to speak about new major US investments in Armenia, says Ambassador Mills

YEREVAN. – Corruption and not ensuring equal opportunities for all businesses was the obstacle before American investments in Armenia.

US Ambassador Richard Mills on Wednesday told about the abovementioned to reporters.

When asked whether major American investments could come to Armenia now, when the Armenian government has started a serious fight against corruption, the diplomat responded, in particular, that it was still too early to speak about new major investments, or to start them, in Armenia.

Mills added that the American investors were also following as to how the Armenian government was dealing with the challenges of local and foreign businesses.