Armenia FM at UN, presents new government’s reform agenda
Armenia FM at UN, presents new government’s reform agenda
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday chaired a high-level discussion at the UN headquarters in New York City.

The event was devoted to Armenia’s track-record toward the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and based on innovations as well as partnership with the private sector, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the context of the recent velvet revolution in Armenia, speakers presented the reform agenda of the country’s new government, and the steps being taken to carry out this agenda.

In his remarks, the Armenian FM stressed, above all, that innovation had a great importance to Armenia.

Reflecting on the SDGs-related activities along the lines of the International Organization of La Francophonie, Mnatsakanyan said it was an honor for Armenia to be a part and cooperate closely with the large La Francophonie family.

And in conclusion, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated, in particular, that Armenia attaches importance to innovation.
Հայերեն and Русский
