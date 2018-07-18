Juncker slams Trump's trade 'provocations'

The transatlantic relationship between the US and Europe been seriously strained in recent weeks amid an escalating trade conflict between the US and European countries, Sputnik reported.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has announced temporary protective measures on the import of 23 categories of steel products into the EU, justifying the move by citing the consequences of US tariffs on European steel and aluminum introduced last month.

"We will continue to respond in a tit-for-tat manner to those provocations which may be introduced against us," Juncker said, speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

The official stressed that he "would like to make clear to the president of the United States" that "when it comes to trade, the EU forms an indivisible unit."

"So all efforts to divide Europeans are in vain," Juncker added.

The EU's so-called interim measures on 23 steel products include a 25 percent tariff on imports higher than the average over the past three years. The measures will step into effect Thursday and remain in place for up to 200 days.