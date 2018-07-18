UK’s upper house of parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement

Juncker slams Trump's trade 'provocations'

Gyumri Mayor: If Nikol Pashinyan asks, I will resign immediately

Law enforcers launch probe as former police chief and former governor start mutual accusations over bribery, extortion

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 18.07.2018

Iranian official: Trump asked Iran's Rouhani for meeting 8 times at UN last year

Russian pranksters pretend to be Armenian PM calling Juncker and Mogherini

Shavarsh Karapetyan to Pashinyan: There are many Armenians in Russia willing to be involved in development of Armenia

Ara Babloyan receives FRG Bundestag member Albert Weiler

Karabakh President meets with representatives of NGOs, education, science and sport spheres

Dollar still “weakening” in Armenia

Minister: We cannot name date when North South highway will be ready

CoE: Torture, impunity and corruption in Azerbaijan remain systemic and widespread

Tragic incident in Armenia’s Syunik leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Armenia FM at UN, presents new government’s reform agenda

USAID Armenia mission chief says they cannot implement any project without assistance by given country

Too early to speak about new major US investments in Armenia, says Ambassador Mills

EU ambassador to Armenia: Program for Syrian Armenians will run for 3 years

Avinyan: Each project being implemented in Armenia shall develop Karabakh economy too

Red Cross launches new program for Syrian Armenians in Armenia

Participants of Vision China discuss new steps by BRICS

Russia military base deputy commander apologizes to Armenia Shirak Province governor (VIDEO)

President Sahakyan meets with Karabakh War veterans

Bolivia president considers Trump enemy of humanity, planet Earth

Armenia official attends High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

1 dead, 3 injured in Armenia road accident

Armenia first deputy PM heading to US

Newspaper: Armenia tycoon MP party leader’s mother also gets involved in pre-election work

How much did Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki cost?

Trump assures he entered talks with Putin from position of “strength”

ANCA seeks U.S.-Armenia social security agreement

Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week

Football Federation of Armenia denies media reports on FFA President’s resignation

Trump says that he misspoke at joint news conferenc with Putin

EU begins screening Macedonia, Albania for mid-2019 accession talks

Schumer wants hearings over Trump's private meeting with Putin

US House of Representatives may consider new sanctions on Russia

PM suggests reconsidering rental contracts for facilities near Lake Sevan

Karabakh dismisses Azerbaijani report on non-combat explosion in military base

Nikol Pashinyan: Aram Manukyan's work is not incomplete

Nikol Pashinyan tasks to inventorize all suspicious and problematic obligations in the energy sector

PM receives Syrian Ambassador to Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 17.07.2018

Statue of Aram Manukyan unveiled in Yerevan

Armenian defense minister, Chinese ambassador discuss development of cooperation

Armenian President holds meeting with scientists, vows support (PHOTOS)

Mesrop Arakelyan appointed advisor to PM

Hakob Avagyan appointed deputy minister of economic development and investments

2 people killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)

Japan, EU sign free-trade agreement

Yelk faction MP: Armenia foreign policy vector has not changed

North, South Korea military restore communication “hotline”

Armenia PM, First President meet

23 tourists injured when lava bomb hits Hawaii

Ambassador Maaty: Armenian-Egyptian relations have become closer

Trump: Iran deal is good for Russia, but it wasn't good for US

Over 40 people killed in Nigeria floods

Foreigners secretly steal €1,300 in Armenia

Armenian Defense Minister's son joins army

Over $21 million to be spent for US Embassy in Jerusalem

Missing Armenia villager is found dead

Armenia Parliament factions continue debates on amendments to election law

Quake hits Iran

Woman in Yerevan pours gasoline on man, sets him on fire

Putin: Russia has no “compromising material” on Trump

Newspaper: Yerevan election, in all probability, to be held on September 9

Vienna Boys’ Choir to perform in Yerevan

US intelligence chief recalls about threat posed by Russia

Armenia scientists develop saboteur detection system

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.07.2018

Paris renames its metro stations for French World Cup heroes

Helping Armenia in holding snap elections is not easy for EU too, says Ambassador Świtalski

4 injured including children in Armenia road accident

Putin, Trump arrive late for summit in Helsinki

Świtalski: EU is ready to help Armenia

One killed in Yerevan building collapse

Lavrov, Pompeo holding their first meeting in Helsinki

China files suit in WTO following US intention to introduce new duties

EU diplomat: We don’t need new tensions in Karabakh

Putin and Trump shake hands as they meet in Helsinki

EU envoy: Some new ministers don’t have experience but are committed

MFA: Armenia-EU visa liberalization was on agenda of PM’s Brussels visit

EU envoy: Former government’s Anti-Corruption Commission wasn’t fully independent

EU envoy: Do not wait for change in EU policy towards Yerevan

MFA: Armenia in touch with Belarus citizen who notified about manhunt against him by Azerbaijan

Tigran Balayan: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs’ contacts are continuing

Armenian FM to meet UN Secretary General in New York

All Ucom TV subscribers to enjoy 4 more Viasat family channels

Armenia MFA: We are in contact with Red Cross, over Karen Ghazaryan who crossed to Azerbaijan

Trump: Relations with Russia deteriorates thanks to US foolishness

Yerevan mayor snap election not held

Mogherini: US a 'friend' of the EU

Ecuador, UK are in talks over Assange

Świtalski: Trust in EU has grown in Armenia

4 persons confess to kidnapping Russian Armenian businessman

Yerevan municipal council convenes session with mayoral election agenda

Putin, Trump not to exchange gifts?

Princes Charles, William unwilling to meet with Trump during UK visit

PM: No one shall resolve problems in Armenia with weapons

Armenia PM on border situation: Politico-military situation is quite tense