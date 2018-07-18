Shavarsh Karapetyan to Pashinyan: There are many Armenians in Russia willing to be involved in development of Armenia

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on Wednesday with Shavarsh Karapetyan, the renowned retired finswimming champion.
“I am happy to see you more often in Yerevan, this is our second meeting in the past three months,” the Prime Minister said, expressing hope that from now on Karapetyan’s ties with his homeland will be stronger.
In turn, Karapetyan wished success and good luck to Pashinyan’s government for the benefit of Armenia and the Armenian people. “We would like for the victory which you won to be the victory of the entire Armenian people. We are all trying to be part of the prospering of the homeland,” Shavarsh Karapetyan said, adding that there are many Armenians in Russia – his current place of residence- willing to be involved in the development of Armenia and in the administration system.
The PM said his office will look into each and every application.