Thursday
July 19
Thursday
July 19
Armenia FM addresses at UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday delivered an address at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, and which is convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

In his intervention, Mnatsakanyan noted, above all, that the nationalization process of the Sustainable Development Goals in Armenia was accompanied by an ambitious reform program, which the new Armenian government had launched. Also, he stressed the close partnership and cooperation between the government and the UN team in Armenia.

In terms of the effective implementation of the UN 2030 agenda, the Armenian FM highlighted the importance of regional and subregional cooperation.

In addition, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reflected on the first voluntary national report of Armenia, and he presented the changes that occurred in the country as a result of the velvet revolution and the subsequent developments.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
