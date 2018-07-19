News
PM Pashinyan on Panik village incident: It is provocation against Armenian-Russian relations, Armenia’s sovereignty
PM Pashinyan on Panik village incident: It is provocation against Armenian-Russian relations, Armenia’s sovereignty
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reflected also on the incident that occurred in Panik village, in Shirak Province.

“I want to clearly state that it’s an impermissible incident,” he said. “And I consider it a provocation against Armenian-Russian friendly relations, and a provocation against Armenia’s sovereignty.”

Pashinyan added that those guilty shall be found and brought to account. 

“[But] there is matter here as to with what procedures the incident shall be investigated,” the PM noted, in particular.

Divisions from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri on Tuesday entered Panik village without notifying and without documents, and they conducted military exercises there. Shootings and explosions were heard during these exercises.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
