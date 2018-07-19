Zakharova: Russia wants to restore relations with Georgia

Russia wants to restore good-neighborly relations with Georgia, the spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in an interview to Georgian Rustavi-2 TV channel.
According to her, Russia are interested in the full-scale restoration of Russian-Georgian relations.
“This corresponds to the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries, and there are no obstacles on the Russian side, the progress of normalization depends solely on political will and realism,” RIA Novosti reported referring to Zakharova.
“The Otkhozoria-Tatunashvili list, as well as the tragic events, have no connection with Russia, so this list will have no influence on the Georgian-Russian relations. This decision is confrontational and provocative,” Zakharova said.
The Georgian parliament in March this year adopted jointly by deputies from the ruling team and opposition side a resolution on human rights violations in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
The basis for the adoption of the resolution was the murder of Georgian citizen Giga Otkhozoria on the Georgian-Abkhaz border in 2016 and the death of Georgian citizen Archil Tatunashvili in Tskhinval in February, 2018.
By this resolution, the parliament instructed the government to submit so-called Otkhozoria-Tatunashvili list, which includes 33 persons accused and convicted of murder, abductions, torture and inhuman treatment, grave harm to the health of Georgian citizens.