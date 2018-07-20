Armenia SIS on Nazik Amiryan case: Sources of acquisition of the discovered are being checked

Investigative actions are being carried out into the case.
Sasun Khachatryan, Chief of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, on Thursday told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this commenting on the cases which the SIS is investigating into National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP and Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Board’s now ex-Chairman, General Manvel Grigoryan, and his wife Nazik Amiryan.
“The sources of acquisition of the discovered are being checked, as well as the sources of acquisition of other property are being checked,” Khachatryan said. “In other words, an investigation is underway.”
As reported earlier, criminal charges were filed against Nazik Amiryan.
It was corroborated that Amiryan, by prior agreement with her husband Manvel Grigoryan and a group of other people, had unlawfully kept a large number of weapons and ammunition at two houses in Arshaluys village of Armavir Province.
A signature bond to not leaving the country was selected as preventive measure for Nazik Amiryan, whereas Grigoryan is arrested.
The investigation is still in progress.