Armenia to participate in NATO's Noble Partner drills

Armenian troops will take part in the NATO's Noble Partner 2018 drills in Georgia,
Apart from Armenia, the military personnel from Georgia, Azerbaijan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine will take part in the oncoming drills, Ministry Of Defence Of Georgia reported.
As noted, such military exercises traditionally deal with the cooperation in various offensive and defensive operations.
The Noble Partner 2018 drills will be held on August 1-15 with the involvement of more than 3,000 military personnel and equipment from thirteen NATO member states and partner countries of the military bloc.