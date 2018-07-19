News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
Armenia to participate in NATO's Noble Partner drills
Armenia to participate in NATO's Noble Partner drills
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian troops will take part in the NATO's Noble Partner 2018 drills in Georgia, 

Apart from Armenia, the military personnel from Georgia, Azerbaijan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine will take part in the oncoming drills, Ministry Of Defence Of Georgia reported.

As noted, such military exercises traditionally deal with the cooperation in various offensive and defensive operations.

The Noble Partner 2018 drills will be held on August 1-15 with the involvement of more than 3,000 military personnel and equipment from thirteen NATO member states and partner countries of the military bloc.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: There will be no turnabouts in Armenia foreign policy
“I didn’t participate in any format that’s unprecedented for our [Armenia’s] foreign policy,” the PM said…
 Putin warns NATO against closer ties with Ukraine and Georgia
We will respond appropriately to such aggressive steps, which pose a direct threat to Russia...
 European Commission chief nearly falls on Ukraine leader at NATO summit
Jean-Claude Juncker was seen stumbling and loosing his way…
Pashinyan: Armenia stays Russia’s ally, but will develop relations with West
“We see Armenia in CSTO and in this security system…
 Stoltenberg: Allies have heard Trump's defense budget message loud and clear
We understand that this American president is very serious about defense spending...
 Canadian PM reaffirms his participation in the 17th La Francophonie summit in Yerevan
The Armenian PM and the NATO Secretary General discussed the Armenia-NATO cooperation process during the meeting...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news