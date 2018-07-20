First deputy PM: Today’s Armenia parliament does not reflect society’s disposition

The US visit by Ararat Mirzoyan, First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, is still in progress.

Mirzoyan on Thursday evening met with Congressman Peter Roskam, in Washington, D.C., and he presented the current situation and the ongoing changes in Armenia, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

Also, the first deputy PM noted that today’s Armenian parliament did not reflect the real disposition of the country’s society, and therefore a snap parliamentary election will be held by next April. In this connection, Mirzoyan stressed the importance of cooperation with and assistance from the US.

Congressman Roskam, for his part, noted that even though elections were important, the developments that are taking place between the elections also were important.

In addition, First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan visited the International Republican Institute (IRI) headquarters, and he met with IRI President Daniel Twining.

Twinning attached importance to the ongoing developments in Armenia.

Mirzoyan, in turn, highlighted that the main objective of his visit to the US was to deepen and strengthen Armenia’s collaboration with its international partners, and he reaffirmed the incumbent Armenian authorities’ determination to Armenia’s democratization and the development of an independent judicial system in the country.