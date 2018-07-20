US Intelligence chief surprised by Putin invitation to visit Washington

The US national intelligence chief, Dan Coats, was surprised when he learned of the US president's instruction to invite Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Washington, NBC News reported.
US intelligence chief Dan Coats said he does not know what was discussed in a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
“Okay. That’s gonna be special,” he said.
As reported earlier, the US president asked his National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite the Russian leader to Washington. According to White House press secretary Sara Sanders, the discussion of the visit, which is expected to take place in the autumn, has already begun.
The first full-length meeting between Putin and Trump took place in Helsinki on July 16. Following the talks, the leaders declared their interest in improving relations between the two countries.