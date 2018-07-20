News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
Armenia PM presents his government’s economic policy: We will do it without shocks
Armenia PM presents his government’s economic policy: We will do it without shocks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


I believe that it is our fault, to some extent, that we did not comment in detail on what kind of an economic policy the government is conducting. 

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the above-said at a press conference on Friday.

He announced that the key objective of his government’s economic policy was to create an inclusive economic system in the country.

“Before the revolution, we had a system where the specific domains, the separate forms of economic activity had a limited level of access,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “The meaning of inclusive economic system is that those limitations should not exist.”

The PM noted, however, that this did not mean that those who had worked in this or that domain will no longer be able to work in those domains.

“This means that others also should have that opportunity,” he added. “Also, the government considers it its job to get familiarized with the situation, conduct monitoring from time to time (…). We are inclined to doing this process calmly, without shocks.”

In addition, Pashinyan recorded that the fight against corruption and the creation of an independent judicial system were the pillars of their economic policy.

“We are consistently implementing this policy which, naturally, shall be strengthened with new legislative amendments,” the Armenian PM added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gains some “strength” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, continued to drop in the country…
 1.1bn drams restored from close to 5bn-dram infractions in Armenia 2017 budget
The government approved the report on the results of the state budget execution oversight...
 Latest State Revenue Committee criminal cases restored 2.5bn drams into Armenia state budget, says committee chief
There will be [new] entries [to the budget] again, in the coming days…
 PM: Armenia has loan programs that are not implemented but it makes payments for them
We need to grasp and discuss this situation in depth…
 Dollar still “weakening” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate has also dropped in the country...
 PM suggests reconsidering rental contracts for facilities near Lake Sevan
Prime Minister instructed Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan to keep garbage collection in focusof attention...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news