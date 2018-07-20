News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
Premier: Surprising that there are EU officials who do not notice changes in Armenia
Premier: Surprising that there are EU officials who do not notice changes in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


At all meetings during my visit to Brussels, the following was recorded: democracy is not a foreign policy orientation to us, but it is our conviction and belief. 

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said the abovementioned at a press conference on Friday.

“That is the combination of the political values of our people,” he added. “Before my visit [to Brussels], there was a statement from the European Union [(EU)] that the European Union was going to assist Armenia in some way. And in this context, I expressed my bewilderment that the formula [of ‘more for more’], which the European Union has proposed, doesn’t work for the European Union policy itself.”

Also, the PM expressed bewilderment that, in talks with him, several of his EU associates had said that they expected changes in Armenia.

“It’s surprising to me that there are officials in the European Union who don’t notice the [positive] changes that took place in Armenia,” Pashinyan stressed, in particular. “We [Armenia] have done and will do nothing for financial support. We are doing everything to fulfill the mandate given to us. We have clearly addressed our messages to our partners. They need to be positioned with respect to our position.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: There will be no turnabouts in Armenia foreign policy
“I didn’t participate in any format that’s unprecedented for our [Armenia’s] foreign policy,” the PM said…
 EU urged member states to prepare for breach negotiations
5 more countries join EU sanctions on Russia
“The Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA country Norway…
 UK’s upper house of parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement
House of Lords has just approved the EU-Armenia CEPA...
 Juncker slams Trump's trade 'provocations'
We will continue to respond in a tit-for-tat manner to those provocations...
 EU ambassador to Armenia: Program for Syrian Armenians will run for 3 years
It is very important for the European Union to assist refugees from Syria in their full integration into the new realities in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news