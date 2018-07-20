Premier: Surprising that there are EU officials who do not notice changes in Armenia

At all meetings during my visit to Brussels, the following was recorded: democracy is not a foreign policy orientation to us, but it is our conviction and belief.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said the abovementioned at a press conference on Friday.

“That is the combination of the political values of our people,” he added. “Before my visit [to Brussels], there was a statement from the European Union [(EU)] that the European Union was going to assist Armenia in some way. And in this context, I expressed my bewilderment that the formula [of ‘more for more’], which the European Union has proposed, doesn’t work for the European Union policy itself.”

Also, the PM expressed bewilderment that, in talks with him, several of his EU associates had said that they expected changes in Armenia.

“It’s surprising to me that there are officials in the European Union who don’t notice the [positive] changes that took place in Armenia,” Pashinyan stressed, in particular. “We [Armenia] have done and will do nothing for financial support. We are doing everything to fulfill the mandate given to us. We have clearly addressed our messages to our partners. They need to be positioned with respect to our position.”