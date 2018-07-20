News
‘Architects of Denial’ team to be honored at 2018 ANCA-WR gala
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region will award the “Architects of Denial” executive producers and team including David McKenzie, Montel Williams, Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, and Elizabeth Stanton with the distinguished ANCA-WR Excellence in Media Award at the 2018 Annual Gala on Sunday, October 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Asbarez reported.

“Through the production and wide dissemination of the film Architects of Denial as well as the television special Denial and the travel shows produced by David McKenzie and his wonderful team, the Armenian Cause for justice has been brought to the forefront in mainstream media, providing us with the necessary tools to combat the well-funded Turkish and Azeri lobbies in the most effective way possible,” stated Nora Hovsepian, Chair of the ANCA-Western Region. “We could not think of a more worthy team this year to receive the prestigious Excellence in Media award, and we are so grateful to David McKenzie for the passion and dedication he brings to promoting awareness of our issues.”
