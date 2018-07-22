Attorney: Manvel Grigoryan is in very bad health condition

The health condition of National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP and Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Board’s now ex-Chairman, General Manvel Grigoryan, is very bad.
Levon Baghdasaryan, an attorney of Grigoryan, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“[But] we don’t see a need to transferring [him] to the Hospital for the Convicted because he is getting medical assistance,” the lawyer added.
When asked if an expertise was commissioned to find out whether those illnesses of Grigoryan were compatible with his detention, Baghdasaryan responded as follows: “There is a conclusion by a very prestigious doctor, who is higher than that commission; and we have the bitter track-record of that commission.
“We will not file a motion for commissioning an expertise, since, in my view, (…) the conclusion of that commission can’t be legitimate and authoritative.”
And when asked whether Grigoryan had faced officials, his attorney gave a negative response.
Manvel Grigoryan was arrested on June 19. He is charged with unlawfully keeping weapons and ammunition, and committing large-scale embezzlement. In particular, it is about the embezzlement of the aid that was sent during the days of the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016.