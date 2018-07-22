News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 22
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
Attorney: Manvel Grigoryan is in very bad health condition
Attorney: Manvel Grigoryan is in very bad health condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The health condition of National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP and Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Board’s now ex-Chairman, General Manvel Grigoryan, is very bad.

Levon Baghdasaryan, an attorney of Grigoryan, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“[But] we don’t see a need to transferring [him] to the Hospital for the Convicted because he is getting medical assistance,” the lawyer added.

When asked if an expertise was commissioned to find out whether those illnesses of Grigoryan were compatible with his detention, Baghdasaryan responded as follows: “There is a conclusion by a very prestigious doctor, who is higher than that commission; and we have the bitter track-record of that commission.

“We will not file a motion for commissioning an expertise, since, in my view, (…) the conclusion of that commission can’t be legitimate and authoritative.”

And when asked whether Grigoryan had faced officials, his attorney gave a negative response.

Manvel Grigoryan was arrested on June 19. He is charged with unlawfully keeping weapons and ammunition, and committing large-scale embezzlement. In particular, it is about the embezzlement of the aid that was sent during the days of the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old cousin
The victim's grandfather, Cesar Lopez, 53, was arrested...
 At least 7 people killed in Brazil armed attack
The incident took place on Thursday evening...
 Armenia SIS on Nazik Amiryan case: Sources of acquisition of the discovered are being checked
The Special Investigation Service is investigating the cases into General Manvel Grigoryan, and his wife…
 Bus falls into gorge in India, 14 dead
And sixteen others were injured…
 AP: Skripal suspects identified
“Investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the novichok attack…
 1 Armenian killed, another injured in Georgia road accident
Both of them are Russian citizens…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news