Rouhani warns US to avoid war with Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the United States to avoid war with the Islamic Republic.
Rouhani noted this addressing a meeting Sunday in capital city Tehran, and attended by the Iranian representatives in foreign countries, reported IRNA news agency.
He said the Americans should come to realize that establishing peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, whereas waging war with the country is the mother of all wars.
“Don’t play with fire,” the Iranian president cautioned his US counterpart, Donald Trump. “Or you will regret.”
“The Iranian people are the masters, and they will never bow to anyone,” Rouhani added.
Also, the Iranian president slammed the White House threats against his country’s economy, and stated that Iranian oil exports could not be stopped.
He noted that Tehran’s “arsenal” had several options as actions in response to US threats.