Armenia Investigative Committee not ruling out reopening of cases into soldiers who died in peaceful conditions

The new head of the Investigative Committee of Armenia is aware of the complaints by the parents of the military servicemen who had died in peaceful conditions.

Hayk Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he was ready to set up a monitoring group to discuss these cases.

“We will provide those criminal cases to each and everyone, [and] we will ask [them] to give us conclusions on those cases,” he added, in particular.

Also, the Investigative Committee chief did not rule out the possibility of reopening these cases.

“If there will be substantial recommendations in these analyses given by NGOs, persons participating in the monitoring group, and which substantiate our mistake or omissions, of course they will be reopened,” he stressed.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently received the parents of the soldiers who had died in peaceful conditions, and told them that they will deal with their complaints in connection with the circumstances behind the deaths of their sons who were serving in the army.