Armenia PM to Greece counterpart: I wish speedy recovery to the injured

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday has sent a message of condolences to his Greek colleague, Alexis Tsipras.
“I learned with deep sorrow about the large-scale fires that started nearby Athens, and which have caused dozens of human casualties, injuries, and terrible destructions,” the message reads. “At this difficult time, I extend to you my deep sympathy and support, wishing, to the relatives of the victims and to the friendly people of Greece, strength and boldness of the spirit to surmount the aftermath of the terrible disaster. I wish speedy recovery to the injured.”